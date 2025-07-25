Namma Yatri Launches ‘Namma Transit’: Bengaluru’s Leap into Building the Future of Mobility Together

Bengaluru Namma Yatri today launched Namma Transit- a transformative feature in its app that reimagines public mobility by making the entire Metro-plus-first-and- last-mile experience seamless, intelligent, and deeply commuter-centric. More than just connecting rides, Namma Transit offers a fully integrated journey- guiding users at every step, in real time, from their doorstep to destination.

With Namma Transit, the Namma Yatri app becomes your personal transit assistant. It shows which Metro station to head to, which platform and gate to use, when to switch modes, and tracks both Metro and auto in real time. Whether it’s a countdown for the next train, directions on station exits, or smart nudges to alight at the right stop, the entire journey is in the commuter’s control. The result is not just smoother travel - it’s faster, more affordable, and greener.

At the heart of this innovation is a simple belief: public transport shouldn’t feel like a compromise - it should feel like an upgrade. By unifying Metro, auto, and cabs into one app experience, Namma Transit makes Bengaluru’s infrastructure accessible, intuitive, and enjoyable for all.

Ravishankar J, Managing Director of Namma Metro, set the tone with a powerful vision: “The Metro’s duty is bigger than steel and track. It is to gift every Bengalurean an hour back each day. Our expansion will deliver that promise.” This collaborative, open mobility future envisaged by Beckn open protocol and made possible by the ONDC open network, signals a new era where public infrastructure and citizen-facing technology come together to serve people better.

The event was graced by Shri Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South, who shared a passionate call to action: “Namma Bengaluru wins when public transport beats private habit. Let’s expand the Metro, electrify every feeder, and prove that Namma Bengaluru can outrun its traffic tales.”

Speaking on the occasion, the founders of Namma Yatri, Magizhan and Shan, summed it up with conviction: “Mobility should feel like magic, not a daily grind. With Namma Transit, we’ve designed every element, from booking to alerts - to make public transport the first choice. This is our contribution to a Bengaluru that moves with speed, efficiency, and trust.”