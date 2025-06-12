Natural Diamond Council pushes for transparency, facts over fads

Hyderabad: In a significant show of unity for the natural diamond industry, the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and Lab Grown Jewellers marked a moment of shared purpose — championing transparency, consumer awareness, and authenticity in a rapidly evolving jewellery market. At a media interaction in Hyderabad, Richa Singh, Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council, reiterated the organisation’s non-commercial, educational mission. “We don’t sell or manufacture diamonds,” Singh said. “We work with industry partners to promote healthier natural diamond sales while addressing evolving consumer expectations.” Emphasising the rise of a more informed and digitally savvy consumer base, Singh noted that today’s buyers are no longer passive. “They want to know what celebrities are wearing, how market trends are shifting, and whether products align with their values,” she said.

To meet this demand, the NDC shares verified, data-backed insights sourced from government agencies, luxury brands, and sustainability audits. “Our commitment is to facts, not opinions,” Singh stated. “Whether it’s about Surat’s diamond trade or sustainability metrics, we ensure transparency.” The session also brought journalists face-to-face with seasoned industry figures to reinforce trust in long-standing jewellers and craftsmen. Singh stressed that the goal is to pass down both knowledge and craftsmanship through generations.