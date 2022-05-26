Navy launches survey vessel Nirdeshak

Visakhapatnam: 'Nirdeshak', a large survey vessel for the Indian Navy was ceremoniously launched by Sarbani Dasgupta in the presence of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli on Thursday.

Nirdeshak's launch is yet another milestone in the indigenous shipbuilding efforts of the Indian Navy, upholding the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Three out of four ships of this class are being built as part of a Public-Private Partnership between GRSE and L&T Shipbuilding. The 110 meter long ships have a displacement of about 3400 tonnes. The vessels will be equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment. All four ships, scheduled to be delivered between 2023 and 2024, will enhance the hydrographic and oceanographic survey capabilities of the Indian Navy.