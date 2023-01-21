Navya Developers takes up Uvera Heights project in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Navya Developers has taken up a new residential project Uvera Heights at LB Nagar, in South-East of Hyderabad. The locality is well connected with metro and just 25 km away from Hyderabad international airport.

Spread across 2 acres, the project consists of 210 luxury flats, including two and three BHK housing units with sizes ranging 1,295 sq ft to 2,470 sq ft.

It has several lavish amenities such as 9,100 sq ft grand central totlot, 5,500-sq ft play area totlot, 3,000-sq ft large lounge, indoor swimming pool and gymnasium.

With a slew of environment friendly features like sewage treatment plant and rain water harvesting, the high-rise premium apartments have round-the-clock power backup, elevators and basement car parking.

Uvera Heights is a one-of-its-kind opportunity for elite and secure community living.

The project is only a few minutes drive from educational institutions, healthcare centres, super markets, shopping malls and metro stations. It's location is ideal for walk-to-work culture as well as a major investment destination.