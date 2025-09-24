“Nazar Hati, Durghatna Ghati”: A Parent’s Guide to Protecting Young Adults from Online Frauds

Exams end, hostels fill up, and the first “big” purchase begins, phones, laptops, headphones, and fashion. For many young adults, the festive season coincides with newfound financial independence. It’s also when scammers circle. Parents and guardians can play a pivotal role in helping teens and college students read the web’s fine print: spot impersonations, question urgency, and build habits that keep money and identities safe.

“Our mantra at home is simple: pause first, click later. We encourage families to do quick ‘verifications,’ use the official Amazon app to check Your Orders, turn on multi-factor authentication, and treat any demand for gift-card payments as a stop sign. These micro-habits save major headaches,” said Rakesh Bakshi, Vice President - Legal, Amazon India.

Common online threats families can tackle together

§ Phishing/impersonation: messages that mimic trusted brands to steal credentials or money.

§ Account takeovers via unsafe access: using weak passwords, reusing passwords across sites, unsafe Wi-Fi, or logging in via fake pages.

How to help young adults spot & stop impersonation/scam attempts (quick checks)

§ Verify in the app: If an “order” or “account issue” alert arrives, check Your Orders in the Amazon app/website—if it’s not there, it’s not real.

§ Inspect the sender & link: Look at the full email/URL; beware shortened links and typos (e.g., “amazo.co”).

§ Ignore urgency traps: “Act now,” “fee required,” “install this tool” are red flags—pause and verify.

§ Don’t click from messages: Navigate directly to the app/website; never enter passwords from unsolicited prompts.

Family playbook: simple guardrails that don’t feel like surveillance

§ Use strong, unique passwords + MFA on important accounts.

§ Enable parental controls where appropriate; agree on a family red-flag checklist for unknown links/downloads.

§ Model calm recovery: Let kids see how you handle suspicious prompts—adults get targeted too.

§ Learn together: Amazon’s free resources include Protect & Connect, an interactive microsite co-developed with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (bite-size lessons + quizzes).

When shopping

§ Amazon will never ask for payment over phone/email, demand gift cards, or ask you to install software for support.

§ If you get an unexpected “order confirmation” or “account issue,” check Your Orders in the app; if it isn’t listed, it’s not real.

§ Report it: use Amazon’s in-app/self-service reporting. Non-customers can email [email protected]; forward phishing emails to [email protected]— reports help Amazon take down bad actors faster.

§ Rely on A-to-Z Guarantee: Shop inside the Amazon app/website; Amazon backs purchases and helps resolve delivery or item-condition issues quickly.