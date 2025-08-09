Live
NBCC Q1 net profit rises 26 pc to Rs 135 cr
Highlights
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 107.19 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income grew to Rs 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a recent regulatory filing.
NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.
During 2024-25, NBCC Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 557.42 crore and a total income of Rs 12,272.99 crore.
