Top five courses set to shape student choices in 2026

AI, automation and shifting job market demands are driving students to change their academic paths fundamentally. With the World Economic Forum projecting 170 million new jobs in fields like big data and the green transition, and major growth recorded in Generative AI courses globally, these trends point directly to the five course clusters set to dominate student choices for 2026.

1. AI, Data Science, and Generative AI Take the Lead

Learners are quickly shifting their skills toward AI. Courses in Generative AI have seen a massive surge of over 1,060% in a single year. This comes as experts estimate that 40% of all jobs globally will be affected by AI.

As a result, courses in this area will still be the most sought after by students by 2026. More and more, these classes come with collaboration with companies through projects, applied portfolio, and micro-credentials that directly address the requirements of employers.

2. Cybersecurity Courses Become Essential in High-Threat World

Cybersecurity is facing a massive crisis of 4.8 million global workforce shortages. Because this critical staff deficit is leaving systems vulnerable, education leaders can expect to see a significant spike in demand for cybersecurity courses starting next year.

As government and organisations expand their cloud footprints and deploy AI at scale, they increasingly report difficulty hiring people with the right combination of skills. Hence, the popularity of these courses has become a major program instead of a specialist niche. Students are drawn to training that blends fundamental network security with practical mastery of cloud security, ethical hacking, threat intelligence, and regulatory frameworks.

3. Cloud, Software Engineering, and DevOps Remain Safe Bets

The market's need for talent is extremely high, driven by the fact that cloud infrastructure now powers almost every industry. This has led students to focus on software engineering and cloud computing skills, specifically targeting proficiency in modern essentials like APIs and containerization.

On the MSM Unify platform, universities increasingly position these programs with embedded internships, co-op pathways, or clear post-study work outcomes, recognising that these elements are now central to student decision-making.

MSM Unify’s tech-focused offerings include degree programs from global universities as well as industry-aligned certifications in areas like data science, applied AI, and full-stack development. This gives students stackable ways to build cloud and software skills alongside formal study.

Across domains such as fintech, e-commerce, and health tech, a common foundation in software and cloud is becoming non-negotiable. Hence, programs that teach these skills remain attractive for students.

4. Business, Digital Marketing, and Transformation Courses Evolve

For years, business and management degrees have been a top pick for students everywhere.And it is still relevant today. Education leaders are making a bold move in redesigning their business programs to cater to the growing needs of hiring companies.

The opportunity is huge. In fact, the $700 billion global spending estimate on digital marketing confirms that the field is getting competitive.

Feedback from counsellors consistently highlights that students want business degrees that are honest about career outcomes and serious about digital skills. Programs that cannot clearly demonstrate this link tend to drop quickly from shortlists.

5. Health, Nursing, and Allied Health is Not Slowing Down

The demand for healthcare skills is not slowing down either. The predicted 11 million health workers workforce gap by 2030 is accelerating the need for programs that will address the crisis. On top of that, the development of telehealth and other pandemic lessons are driving the demand for health courses. These pressures keep nursing, public health, health informatics, and allied health programs high on student preference lists. Students are particularly drawn to degrees that have clinical training and exposure to tech-driven areas. Students perceive these courses as studies that offer both human-centered work and stable, long-term career option. The author is Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify.