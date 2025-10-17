Nestlé India delivers volume led double-digit sales growth

Commenting on the results, Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India stated, “I am happy to report that domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth. Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume led double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached INR 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and resolve.

The recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India is a positive step for consumers. It is expected to stimulate consumption, drive affordability and contribute to the overall growth of the FMCG sector and the economy. We have been working closely with our partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, to pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates, across our product groups to our consumers.

The Confectionery product group grew at a strong double-digit rate, driven by significant underlying volume growth. KITKAT was the largest growth driver and continued to gain market share. India remains the second largest KITKAT market for Nestlé worldwide. The numeric distribution expansion of KITKAT, particularly in rural areas, contributed to this growth. MUNCH and MILKYBAR also grew at high double-digit rates.

The Powdered and Liquid Beverages product group delivered another quarter of high double-digit growth. NESCAFÉ continued to lead the coffee category, gaining market share and increasing household penetration.

The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids product group registered a strong double-digit value growth on the back of accelerated volume growth. MAGGI Noodles delivered a double-digit volume growth, while Masala-ae-Magic continued its strong run.

The Milk Products and Nutrition product group had mixed performance, with certain segments showing growth while others exhibited muted performance. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by the improving underlying trends in some segments.

The Pet Food business reported high double-digit growth, achieving its highest turnover since its integration into the Nestlé India business. The PURINA FRISKIES cat food brand launched two new variants: Meaty Grills and Indoor Delights.

Nestlé Professional, the Out-of-Home (OOH) business, displayed strong double-digit growth.This reflects the business’s dedication to evolve its portfolio into a comprehensive solution provider for operator needs within the Food & Beverage sector. India is the fastest growing market for the Nestlé OOH business in the Zone and now ranks as the second largest in size in Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa.

To serve our consumers we have an omni-channel approach, ensuring that our brands are available at locations and channels that are most convenient for consumers. E-Commerce continued to maintain its growth momentum, supported by festive unlocks, thematic interventions, and new product launches such as the KITKAT Delights Range and MAGGI Double Masala. This momentum was further strengthened by a sharpened focus on ensuring availability and strategic partnerships with key platforms specifically in e-commerce.

I am pleased to inform you that the addition of the new MAGGI Noodles production line at the Sanand Factory in Gujarat, demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing in India.

As we navigate a rapidly changing world that is both complex and exciting, we remain firmly focused on our consumers by continuing to deliver high-quality products. Our penetration-led volume growth strategy ensures that we are present across diverse geographies and platforms, making our products accessible to consumers wherever they are. This commitment to understanding consumer needs drives us to be future-ready, enabling us to convert challenges into opportunities with speed and agility, as we embark on our transformation journey.

To support this vision, we will invest in growth by accelerating our investments in brands and manufacturing capacity, bringing forth innovations that are bolder, bigger, and better. In all our endeavors, we will remain ‘Fast, Focused, Flexible,’ adapting to market dynamics as they evolve.

Alongside my determined, hardworking, and passionate team at Nestlé India, I express our utmost gratitude to our consumers, partners, shareholders, and the esteemed Board for their trust. I look forward to collaborating with all of you as we work towards our shared values and ambitions. Having completed my first quarter at the helm of Nestlé India, I seek your blessings on this important journey as we build a future that reflects our collective vision.”

Financial Highlights: Quarter 2, 2025-26

Total Sales of INR 5630.2 crore

Total Sales Growth at 10.9% Domestic Sales Growth at 10.8%

EBITDA at 22.0% of Sales

Profit After Tax of INR 753.2 crore

Earnings Per Share (EPS) of INR 3.90. EPS in the same period of last year, was INR 3.88 after excluding the significant positive impact of business divestitures income of INR 290.8 crore, disclosed as exceptional item in that period.

Business Comments – Quarter 2, 2025-26:

E-commerce: Witnessed acceleration in quick commerce, supported by festive integrations, product launches, targeted demand generation, and improved platform availability.

Witnessed acceleration in quick commerce, supported by festive integrations, product launches, targeted demand generation, and improved platform availability. Organized Trade: Delivered strong broad-based growth across categories driven by festive activations and scale-up new product launches.

Delivered strong broad-based growth across categories driven by festive activations and scale-up new product launches. Out of Home (OOH): Expanded innovation footprint. KITKAT spread gained momentum among chefs and dessert chain operators. Partnered with leading global and regional chains introduced ‘MADE WITH KITKAT’ range expanding into new consumption occasions.

Expanded innovation footprint. KITKAT spread gained momentum among chefs and dessert chain operators. Partnered with leading global and regional chains introduced ‘MADE WITH KITKAT’ range expanding into new consumption occasions. Export: Posted high double-digit growth, driven by strong demand across product groups. MAGGI Noodles and its variants continued to perform well. Expanded our portfolio by extending NESCAFÉ bulk into the Middle East. Introduced NESCAFÉ Sunrise in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Launched the KITKAT range in Singapore and introduced MILKMAID Doypack in Sri Lanka.

Product Groups Performance (Domestic) – Quarter 2, 2025-26:

Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids: Digital-first launches of MAGGI Double Masala and MAGGI Spicy range continued to build value-added portfolio for urban consumers. Targeted pricing strategies for MAGGI noodles portfolio increased market share in rural geographies. Increased media spends enhanced brand equity and tapped into the sensory experiences associated with the monsoon season. Masala-e-Magic maintained its focus by expanding household penetration through media initiatives, sampling, and an expanding recipe base within the digital ecosystem.

Digital-first launches of MAGGI Double Masala and MAGGI Spicy range continued to build value-added portfolio for urban consumers. Targeted pricing strategies for MAGGI noodles portfolio increased market share in rural geographies. Increased media spends enhanced brand equity and tapped into the sensory experiences associated with the monsoon season. Masala-e-Magic maintained its focus by expanding household penetration through media initiatives, sampling, and an expanding recipe base within the digital ecosystem. Milk Products and Nutrition: MILKMAID posted strong growth. Toddler milks products delivered strong performance with market share gains.

MILKMAID posted strong growth. Toddler milks products delivered strong performance with market share gains. Confectionery: Witnessed rural acceleration, premiumization and increase in in-home penetration driven by quick commerce. Expanded premium KITKAT Delights range with the launch of Salted Caramel and Hazelnut variants. Launched Polo Sharebag.

Witnessed rural acceleration, premiumization and increase in in-home penetration driven by quick commerce. Expanded premium KITKAT Delights range with the launch of Salted Caramel and Hazelnut variants. Launched Polo Sharebag. Powdered and Liquid Beverages: Robust growth driven by affordable price point packs recruiting consumers into the category, while premium offerings such as NESCAFÉ Gold and NESCAFÉ Roastery driving upgrade amongst consumers seeking a premium coffee experience. In the premium segment, Nespresso is now available on Amazon, in addition to the Nespresso website and the Nespresso boutique in Delhi. NESCAFÉ RTD continued to deliver strong growth.

Commodity Outlook:

Milk prices are expected to soften after the festive season, coinciding with the onset of the flush season. Coffee prices are anticipated to stabilize and may decrease as the upcoming crops in Vietnam and India appear to be normal. The global supply and demand for cocoa are projected to balance, primarily due to a correction in demand over the past two years. Edible oil prices are expected to remain firm and may rise further due to a tight supply and demand at the global level.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Press Release, particularly those which relate to outlook, describing the company’s projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.







