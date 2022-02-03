Nidhu Saxena assumes chargeas Union Bank ED

Hyderabad: Nidhu Saxena assumed charge as Executive Director of Union Bank of India.

Prior to joining Union Bank of India, Saxena was with UCO Bank as General Manager & Vertical Head (Retail Credit, MSME & Bancassurance). While at UCO Bank, he successfully held various roles including Branch Head, Zonal Head at Pune and Surat Zones of the Bank.

With over 25 years of banking experience and 8 years of corporate experience, Saxena is a commerce graduate and holds a master's degree in business administration along with CAIIB.

He started his banking career at Bank of Baroda where he worked for 10 years before joining UCO Bank. He has diverse branch experience including specialized NRI, retail branches, administrative office and central office.