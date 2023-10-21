Nikon India launches mirrorless camera Z f

Nikon India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, an imaging technology leader on Friday launched Nikon Z f in India, at an event held in the city.



The Nikon Z f includes features such as full-frame sensor, Expeed seven image-processing engine, among other specifications which are available in Nikon mirrorless flagship products - the Nikon Z 9 and Z 8.

The Nikon Z f camera body is priced at Rs 1,76,995. The company also announced cashback offers from Rs 5,000 to 10,000 on its Z mirrorless camera series along with additional accessories like the EN-EL15c battery and the MH-32 Charger.

Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt Ltd, said: “Nikon India is extremely thrilled with the launch of our new mirrorless camera, the

Nikon Z f.”