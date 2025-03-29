Niloufer Café introduces new tea powder in mkt

Hyderabad: Niloufer Cafe, a chain of cafe outlets, on Friday announced its expansion in the FMCG sector with the launch of Niloufer Supreme Tea Powder. The product will be available online and at supermarkets across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media during the launch, Anumula Babu Rao, Chairman, Niloufer Cafe, shared insights into his meticulous tea selection process. He informed that he actively participated in tea auctions in Assam, carefully assessed colour, taste, and variety before choosing the perfect blend for Hyderabad, a city renowned for its love of biryani and tea.

“For us, the customer is God. I do not want any complaints about the taste or quality of our tea,” he asserted.

Anumula Shashank, Managing Director, Niloufer Cafe, highlighted the brand’s legacy, stating, “For 46 years, we never shared our journey with the media. Today, we are embracing media and social media as key assets. Despite not announcing our Hi-Tech City branch opening on Instagram, it received an overwhelming response. Now, we are taking a big leap into the FMCG sector with Niloufer Supreme Tea Powder, initially focusing on Hyderabad before expanding to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.” Triguna Venugopal, Vice President, emphasised on Babu Rao’s passion for tea, revealing that he is known as a ‘tea lover’ in Assam and West Bengal. “In most cases, blenders and brand owners are different. But here, Babu Rao is both. Hyderabad is fortunate to have his expertise reflected in Niloufer’s success,” he said.

Venugopal also noted that Babu Rao personally interacts with customers and dedicates himself to perfecting Niloufer’s blends, sometimes tasting up to 300 cups of tea in a single research session to create the ideal formula.