Nippon Paint India Announces AYDA Award Winners 2024

Bangalore: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited’s Decorative Division, a leader in Asia Pacific’s paint industry, hosted the India finale of the 2024 AYDA Awards at VIT University, Vellore, on February 15, 2025. The event celebrated emerging talent in architecture and interior design, with finalists from across India.

Since its launch in 2008, AYDA has been dedicated to nurturing young design talent. The platform empowers Architectural and Interior Design students by offering mentorship, cross-learning opportunities, and networking with industry leaders. Over the years, AYDA has impacted thousands of designers, providing them with exposure, industry insights, and the chance to refine their skills through workshops and coaching. The program also fosters global peer learning, encouraging participants to push creative boundaries.

This year’s theme, CONVERGE, with the sub-theme GLOCAL DESIGN SOLUTIONS, challenged young designers to merge their personal design interests with causes that address significant global challenges.

The winners were announced by a distinguished panel of architects and interior designers, alongside Mr. Mahesh Anand, President – Decorative Division, Nippon Paint (India). Mr. Mahesh Anand shared, “We take immense pride in nurturing young talent through AYDA, which has become a launchpad for aspiring architects. This year, it was more than just a design showcase—it was about igniting passion, embracing a meaningful cause, and transforming both into something extraordinary.”

Speaking about the event Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director of VIT University said “I’m thrilled to see Nippon Paint’s AYDA and VIT collaborate for this wonderful event. It's an honor to be here with such an inspiring jury. Congratulations to all the finalists for making it to the top 24. The theme, ‘Colouring Lives,’ aligns with Nippon Paint’s impactful CSR initiative, nShakthi. I’m excited to see how your work evolves. Best of luck to all participants, and thanks to Nippon Paint and the students of VIT for organizing this memorable finale.”











