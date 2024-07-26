NITI for clear policy on Chinese FDI

New Delhi: India needs a ‘clearer set’ of guidelines for approving Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from China expeditiously as the system of case-by-case review is slow, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said. Bery further said at the moment India scrutinises FDI proposals from China for security purposes similar to what the United States (US)is doing.

“I think what is needed, on the basis of experience, is a clearer set of guidelines because case-by-case review is slow and we do have an interest in getting investment from China because China is surplus in savings, it has got good technology,” he said.

Earlier this week, the pre-budget Economic Survey has also made a strong case for seeking FDI from Beijing to boost local manufacturing and tap the export market.

“But the fact of the matter is that we have diplomatic difficulties with them and so we have to be cautious,” the NITI Aayog vice chairman observed. At present, the bulk of the FDI coming into India falls under the automatic approval route, however, FDI from countries sharing land borders with India needs mandatory government approval in any sector. China stands at 22nd position with only 0.37 per cent share ($2.5 billion) in total FDI equity inflow reported in India from April 2000 to March 2024. Countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a stand-off since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.