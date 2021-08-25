  • Menu
Niva Bupa launches personal accident plan
Hyderabad: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd (Formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd), a leading standalone health insurer, has introduced a standalone personal accident plan to financially secure policy owners and their family members in case of death, partial, temporary, or permanent disability.

True to the concept behind host of unique benefits, the product is launched with 'live it up' campaign which encourages customers to live life to the fullest. The

new plan offers sum insured of up to 25 times of annual income.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa, said: "At Niva Bupa, we care for the health and safety of our customers and their loved ones. Hence, we are launching a standalone Personal Accident plan to make our customers feel protected and secured in case of any mishap."

