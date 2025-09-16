NLC India Limited becomes the First Organisation in India to achieve IPMA Delta Level 3 Certification

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal, has created history by becoming the first organisation in India to be certified with IPMA Delta Certification Level 3 (Standardized) by the prestigious International Project Management Association (IPMA).

The certification process comprised of a rigorous international assessment by IPMA National and International Assessors, and recognizes NLCIL’s maturity in Project, Program, and Portfolio Management governance systems. This achievement reflects NLCIL’s consistent commitment to transparency, accountability and excellence in project execution, while aligning with its long-term Vision 2030 to emerge as a leading integrated energy company.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Minister of Coal, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Ji, congratulated Team NLCIL and its leadership through a social media post, appreciating the organisation for becoming the first in the country to achieve this global recognition and setting a national benchmark aligned with international standards of project management excellence.

Further, Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Father of BrahMos and President, PMA (Project Management Associates) India, also congratulated NLCIL on this landmark achievement, highlighting that this certification reflects India’s capability to build globally benchmarked project governance systems and reinforcing NLCIL’s role as a model organisation in the country.

Speaking on the milestone, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLCIL, said:

“This achievement is not just a recognition of our project management systems, but a testimony to the dedication, agility and professionalism of our people. It sets NLCIL as a national benchmark in project governance, aligned to global standards and strengthens our resolve to deliver projects with quality, timeliness and sustainability.”

The IPMA Delta Certification is one of the world’s most comprehensive organisational maturity assessments, covering three integrated dimensions: Individuals (competence), Projects (application) and Organisation (governance and systems). Level 3 – Standardized signifies that project management practices are institutionalized and consistently applied across the organisation, a key step in NLCIL’s transformation journey.

This recognition is a proud moment not only for NLCIL but also for the Indian energy sector, reinforcing confidence among stakeholders and demonstrating that Indian Public Sector Enterprises can lead the way in achieving global benchmarks of project management excellence. NLC India Limited has set an ambitious target of 20 GW power generation and 100 MTPA mining capacity with much diversification projects by 2030. The certification process reinforces confidence in the project execution & management capabilities of the organization to reach the target by 2030.