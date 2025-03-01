NLC India Limited Secures 200 MW Wind Power Project from SJVN at ₹3.74/kWh

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a prestigious Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 200 MW Wind Power Project from SJVN Limited, set at a competitive tariff of ₹3.74 per kWh. The announcement came on 28th February 2025, following NLCIL's successful bid in an e-reverse auction held by SJVN Limited on 17th January 2025.

The new project is expected to generate an impressive 526 million units (MU) of clean, green power annually, effectively offsetting a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. This development underscores NLCIL’s evolving role in India’s renewable energy landscape and aligns with the company's ambitious vision of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Notably, NLCIL commenced its renewable energy journey with a 51 MW Wind project in 2013.

With this recent win, NLCIL’s total wind energy capacity will increase to over 300 MW, further contributing to India’s commitment to enhancing non-fossil fuel-based power generation. This expansion is in line with the National Green Energy Policy and the government’s target of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Project Highlights:

- Capacity: 200 MW Wind Power Project

- Awarding Authority: SJVN Limited

- Discovered Tariff: ₹3.74/kWh

- Total NLCIL Wind Power Capacity: 301 MW (post-award)

- Targeted Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030: 10 GW

Commenting on this achievement, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director of NLC India Limited, expressed pride in the company’s growth in the renewable energy sector. He stated, “Winning this 200 MW wind project further strengthens our commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. Our strategy aligns with India’s energy transition goals, and we are determined to contribute significantly to a greener future.”

As NLCIL accelerates its green energy transition, it is strategically investing in solar, wind, hybrid power projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and green hydrogen initiatives. The execution of the wind project will adhere to the predetermined timelines outlined in the tender, with NLCIL committed to delivering clean energy solutions marked by efficiency and excellence.

About NLC India Limited

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is a Navratna public sector enterprise with over six decades of experience in lignite mining and power generation. The company is dedicated to sustainability and renewable energy expansion, playing a vital role in India’s energy transition and its goal of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.