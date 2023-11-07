Live
NMDC begins gold mining in Australia
Highlights
National miner NMDC commenced gold mining operations at Mt Celia in Western Australia through its subsidiary company Legacy Iron Ore Limited.
Hyderabad: National miner NMDC commenced gold mining operations at Mt Celia in Western Australia through its subsidiary company Legacy Iron Ore Limited. Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, inaugurated the Gold Project of Legacy in the presence of Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC and Rakesh Gupta, CEO, Legacy.
Legacy’s Mount Celia Gold Project will start ore mining at Blue Peter pits in the next two to three months. It is a watershed achievement for the 66 year old mining company, NMDC, as it adds a new geography and a new mineral to its Portfolio, reiterating its commitment to build self-reliance in India’s mining sector.
