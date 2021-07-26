NMDC sensitive to community needs: Satpathy

Hyderabad: NMDC Limited, (formerly National Mineral Development Corporation), is sensitive towards the needs of community, said NMDC Director (Production) PK Satpathy at the Industry Academia Meet conducted by the Department of Mining Engineering, AKS University at Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The government-owned mineral producer has built a comprehensive CSR programme for the economic and social development of the stakeholders, especially in the States of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, he said while addressing the students and academia.



Satpathy also visited diamond mining project at Panna and the exploration sites of NMDC in Madhya Pradesh. He interacted with the students of the university and briefed them on the working model and recruitment design of the companies to apprise them about industry standards and norms.

In his interaction with the students and the faculty members, he shared his transformative journey in the mines and minerals industry. He said that Australia, China, India, and Brazil are the major players of the global mining industry.