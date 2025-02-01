"No Benefits for Karnataka, Farmers Neglected": Manjunath Bhandari

Live
Criticising the Union Budget, KPCC working president and Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari called it "anti-farmer and anti-Karnataka."
"There are no benefits for Karnataka in this Union Budget. Farmers and the agricultural sector have been completely neglected. The BJP MPs from Karnataka have done nothing to bring benefits to the state," he said.
Bhandari pointed out that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, despite being elected from Karnataka, failed to prioritise the state. "No special schemes have been announced for Karnataka in this budget. This has shattered the trust people had in the central government," he remarked.
Calling the budget disappointing for the nation's future, Bhandari said, "This budget will lead the country towards destruction. It is a 'Sabka Loss Budget,' betraying the trust of the people. The budget reflects the central government’s failure in economic management," he alleged.
He concluded by stating that this budget has lost the confidence of both the farmers and the state of Karnataka.