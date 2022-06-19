NoBrokerHood earns PCI DSS certification

Hyderabad: NoBrokerHood, the society app by NoBroker strengthened its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) offering by becoming the first real estate society app to earn the coveted highest level-1 PCI DSS certification. The company has reinforced its position as one that has strong commitment towards data protection for its customers.

The PCI DSS certification is awarded when more than 60 lakh transactions are processed on the platform annually. PCI DSS is a set of network security and business best practices guidelines adopted by the PCI Security Standards Council to establish a 'minimum security standard' to protect customers' payment card information.

Akhil Gupta, co-founder and CTO, Nobroker, said: "we witness lakhs of transactions happening on the platform, and as a company we are happy to have earned this certification as it further boosts the confidence of the residents and management committee members in the platform. We are the only ERP in the country which does instant settlement of the resident transactions to society accounts at no extra cost at the same time allowing residents to do their transactions for free on UPI and at 50 per cent less charges for non-UPI transactions as compared to other apps."