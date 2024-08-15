Live
Nordic countries sign declaration to advance electric aviation
The transport ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden signed a key declaration to enhance cooperation in the development of commercial electric flights.
"Electric-powered aviation is vital for transforming the transportation sector. Together with other sustainable fuels, electric flight could cut emissions and accelerate the shift towards a fossil-free sector. The Nordic countries are well-positioned to lead in large-scale commercial electric aviation, which could enhance accessibility, particularly in the region's more remote areas," Swedish Infrastructure and Housing Minister Andreas Carlson said in a press release on Wednesday.
The declaration was signed during a meeting of Nordic transport ministers in Gothenburg, Sweden, Xinhua news agency reported.
In November 2022, at a meeting in Fredrikstad, Norway, the Nordic transport ministers committed to establishing Nordic fossil-free air routes by 2030. This includes promoting a global fossil-free aviation sector and encouraging ongoing Nordic collaboration.
The declaration adopted in Fredrikstad, combined with the new joint declaration, provides a strong foundation for advancing Nordic cooperation and the development of electric aircraft routes, Carlson added.