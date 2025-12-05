Nothing Phone (3a) Lite goes on sale at ₹19,999 featuring a new Blue colorway

Nothing, the London based technology company, announced the sale commencement of Phone (3a) Lite, starting December 05, 2025. Nothing introduced a new Blue colour alongside classic Black and White during the India launch of the smartphone. The device brings Nothing’s signature transparent design, a 6.77 inch AMOLED display, 50 MP main camera with TrueLens Engine 4.0, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and a 5000 mAh battery. Price starts at ₹20,999 that goes to ₹19,999 after bank discounts for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant. Phone (3a) Lite is available for sale across Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and major retail outlets in India.

Phone (3a) Lite carries forward the transparent aesthetic with IP54 resistance, an aluminium internal frame and a refined lightweight build. It features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3000 nits peak HDR brightness.

The phone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera backed by TrueLens Engine 4.0, along with Ultra XDR, Night Mode and 4K video at 30 FPS. The 16 MP front camera supports high-quality selfies and video calls. Nothing’s evolved Glyph Light system brings functional notifications, Camera Countdown and custom contact alerts.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, Phone (3a) Lite offers up to 16 GB RAM (including virtual) and storage expandable to 2 TB. A 5000 mAh battery pairs with 33 W fast charging for reliable full-day use. The device runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with 3 years of major updates and 6 years of security patches confirmed.