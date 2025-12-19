Nothing raises over $8 mn in latest round

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing said it has raised over $8 million (about Rs 72 crore) in its third community investment round, which closed with over 5,000 new investors.

The round allowed community members to invest at a $1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement. Nothing's community base now stands at around 13,000 investors who have collectively contributed over $16 million to date. "Nothing has… closed its latest community investment round, raising more than $8 million, and adding over 5,000 new investors to its community from more than 80 countries," the company said.

The latest funding comes on the heels of Nothing's $200 million Series C round in September 2025, led by investors, including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures. Community investment involves people investing money in an early-stage private or unlisted company in exchange for a share, or equity, in that company.