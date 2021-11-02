November 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent to 60,029.06.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95.
Amid profit bookings, the domestic equity markets closed the day with mild losses on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent to 60,029.06. The Nifty 50 index fell 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|7790
|2.29
|7647.95
|7910
|7630.8
|NTPC
|136.85
|1.9
|135
|140.8
|135
|Titan
|2451
|1.86
|2422.8
|2464.8
|2421.05
|State Bank of India
|522
|1.22
|514.8
|525
|512.05
|Larsen & Turbo
|1817
|1.21
|1800
|1824.45
|1795.4
|Tata Consumer Products
|833
|0.98
|827.9
|836
|822.8
|Bajaj Finance
|7460
|0.62
|7466.7
|7555
|7400.25
|Bajaj Auto
|3749
|0.61
|3735
|3790
|3727.05
|SBI Life
|1169.9
|0.56
|1163.35
|1172.25
|1155.3
|Tata Motors
|488.05
|0.48
|506.5
|510
|486.5
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1318
|-3.44
|1370
|1370
|1310.8
|Grasim
|1748.15
|-2.28
|1792
|1805
|1737.5
|JSW Steel
|674.5
|-2.1
|693.4
|693.4
|671.5
|Hindalco
|468.9
|-1.93
|480
|481
|467.15
|HCL Technologies
|1172.2
|-1.43
|1191
|1195.1
|1168.85
|IndusInd Bank
|1212
|-1.39
|1220
|1240.1
|1207
|Reliance
|2503.05
|-1.37
|2545
|2548
|2495.25
|BPCL
|416.3
|-1.27
|423
|423.9
|415.6
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4742.95
|-1.22
|4799.85
|4804
|4722
|Power Grid
|185.55
|-1.17
|188.65
|191.25
|185.15
