November 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Amid profit bookings, the domestic equity markets closed the day with mild losses on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent to 60,029.06. The Nifty 50 index fell 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 7790 2.29 7647.95 7910 7630.8 NTPC 136.85 1.9 135 140.8 135 Titan 2451 1.86 2422.8 2464.8 2421.05 State Bank of India 522 1.22 514.8 525 512.05 Larsen & Turbo 1817 1.21 1800 1824.45 1795.4 Tata Consumer Products 833 0.98 827.9 836 822.8 Bajaj Finance 7460 0.62 7466.7 7555 7400.25 Bajaj Auto 3749 0.61 3735 3790 3727.05 SBI Life 1169.9 0.56 1163.35 1172.25 1155.3 Tata Motors 488.05 0.48 506.5 510 486.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1318 -3.44 1370 1370 1310.8 Grasim 1748.15 -2.28 1792 1805 1737.5 JSW Steel 674.5 -2.1 693.4 693.4 671.5 Hindalco 468.9 -1.93 480 481 467.15 HCL Technologies 1172.2 -1.43 1191 1195.1 1168.85 IndusInd Bank 1212 -1.39 1220 1240.1 1207 Reliance 2503.05 -1.37 2545 2548 2495.25 BPCL 416.3 -1.27 423 423.9 415.6 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4742.95 -1.22 4799.85 4804 4722 Power Grid 185.55 -1.17 188.65 191.25 185.15





