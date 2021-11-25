November 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, closed half a per cent higher on Thursday, November 25, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent at 58,795.09. The Nifty 50 index added 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 17,536.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Reliance
|2501
|6.36
|2373
|2502
|2357.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|4795
|2.4
|4677
|4815.95
|4655.6
|ITC
|231.75
|1.78
|227
|232.2
|225.75
|Infosys
|1722.5
|1.56
|1700
|1726.2
|1696.95
|Tata Consumer Products
|809.65
|1.34
|799
|810.5
|795.6
|Tech Mahindra
|1558.35
|1.32
|1531
|1564.8
|1530.05
|Grasim
|1768.5
|1.23
|1716
|1773
|1716
|Tata Motors
|494.2
|1.14
|490.8
|495.15
|486.5
|ONGC
|155.15
|1.11
|154
|156
|152.55
|Cipla
|902.4
|1
|894
|902.45
|884
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|7571
|-1.28
|7640
|7719.4
|7435
|Britannia
|3580
|-1.2
|3610.5
|3633.8
|3566
|IOC
|126.15
|-1.14
|127.6
|128
|124.5
|IndusInd Bank
|959.35
|-1.14
|968
|970
|951.35
|Hindustan Unilever
|2348.45
|-1.11
|2387
|2387
|2341
|ICICI Bank
|752.6
|-1
|754.9
|754.95
|745.3
|Hindalco
|447.65
|-0.98
|451.5
|458.8
|443.65
|Shree Cement
|26638
|-0.91
|26700
|26823.2
|26302.1
|Hero MotoCorp
|2598.8
|-0.85
|2640
|2640
|2581.1
|Axis Bank
|679.5
|-0.82
|686
|687
|676.55
