November 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, closed half a per cent higher on Thursday, November 25, 2021, amid mixed cues from the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent at 58,795.09. The Nifty 50 index added 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 17,536.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Reliance 2501 6.36 2373 2502 2357.15 Divi's Laboratories 4795 2.4 4677 4815.95 4655.6 ITC 231.75 1.78 227 232.2 225.75 Infosys 1722.5 1.56 1700 1726.2 1696.95 Tata Consumer Products 809.65 1.34 799 810.5 795.6 Tech Mahindra 1558.35 1.32 1531 1564.8 1530.05 Grasim 1768.5 1.23 1716 1773 1716 Tata Motors 494.2 1.14 490.8 495.15 486.5 ONGC 155.15 1.11 154 156 152.55 Cipla 902.4 1 894 902.45 884

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 7571 -1.28 7640 7719.4 7435 Britannia 3580 -1.2 3610.5 3633.8 3566 IOC 126.15 -1.14 127.6 128 124.5 IndusInd Bank 959.35 -1.14 968 970 951.35 Hindustan Unilever 2348.45 -1.11 2387 2387 2341 ICICI Bank 752.6 -1 754.9 754.95 745.3 Hindalco 447.65 -0.98 451.5 458.8 443.65 Shree Cement 26638 -0.91 26700 26823.2 26302.1 Hero MotoCorp 2598.8 -0.85 2640 2640 2581.1 Axis Bank 679.5 -0.82 686 687 676.55



