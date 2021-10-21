October 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets fell more than half a per cent in sync with losses on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 60,923.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 18,178.10. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Kotak Mahindra Bank 2155 6.92 2031 2155 2022 Tata Motors 508.95 4.53 491.75 510.4 485.75 Grasim 1752 3.52 1709.4 1754 1690.05 HDFC 2850 1.96 2814 2857.4 2797.85 BPCL 448.65 1.71 445.25 454 443.05 Divi's Laboratories 5202 1.67 5167.55 5219 5052.65 ICICI Bank 758.2 1.66 748.9 759.85 737.4 NTPC 148.25 1.37 147.7 148.55 145.9 Coal India 182.4 1.05 182 183 178.9 Eicher Motors 2677.95 1.01 2677 2698 2596.4

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.