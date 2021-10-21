  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

October 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 60,923.50.
  • The Nifty 50 index lost 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 18,178.10.

Domestic equity markets fell more than half a per cent in sync with losses on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 60,923.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 18,178.10. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Kotak Mahindra Bank 2155 6.92 2031 2155 2022
Tata Motors 508.95 4.53 491.75 510.4 485.75
Grasim 1752 3.52 1709.4 1754 1690.05
HDFC 2850 1.96 2814 2857.4 2797.85
BPCL 448.65 1.71 445.25 454 443.05
Divi's Laboratories 5202 1.67 5167.55 5219 5052.65
ICICI Bank 758.2 1.66 748.9 759.85 737.4
NTPC 148.25 1.37 147.7 148.55 145.9
Coal India 182.4 1.05 182 183 178.9
Eicher Motors 2677.95 1.01 2677 2698 2596.4

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Asian Paints 3015 -4.88 3194 3195.45 2920.45
Hindalco 493.4 -3.81 516.2 520.8 491.6
Infosys 1757 -2.52 1814 1814 1746.85
Reliance 2635 -2.42 2727.4 2728 2603.2
TCS 3532.85 -2.11 3604.1 3607.45 3511.25
Adani Ports 779 -2 799 802.9 775.3
Tata Steel 1317 -1.96 1356.7 1357.85 1289.7
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4661 -1.95 4780 4788.8 4600
Hero MotoCorp 2762 -1.92 2835 2835 2725
Bharti Airtel 696.5 -1.69 710.95 712.35 689.2

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X