October 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 60,923.50.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 18,178.10.
Domestic equity markets fell more than half a per cent in sync with losses on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 60,923.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 18,178.10. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2155
|6.92
|2031
|2155
|2022
|Tata Motors
|508.95
|4.53
|491.75
|510.4
|485.75
|Grasim
|1752
|3.52
|1709.4
|1754
|1690.05
|HDFC
|2850
|1.96
|2814
|2857.4
|2797.85
|BPCL
|448.65
|1.71
|445.25
|454
|443.05
|Divi's Laboratories
|5202
|1.67
|5167.55
|5219
|5052.65
|ICICI Bank
|758.2
|1.66
|748.9
|759.85
|737.4
|NTPC
|148.25
|1.37
|147.7
|148.55
|145.9
|Coal India
|182.4
|1.05
|182
|183
|178.9
|Eicher Motors
|2677.95
|1.01
|2677
|2698
|2596.4
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Asian Paints
|3015
|-4.88
|3194
|3195.45
|2920.45
|Hindalco
|493.4
|-3.81
|516.2
|520.8
|491.6
|Infosys
|1757
|-2.52
|1814
|1814
|1746.85
|Reliance
|2635
|-2.42
|2727.4
|2728
|2603.2
|TCS
|3532.85
|-2.11
|3604.1
|3607.45
|3511.25
|Adani Ports
|779
|-2
|799
|802.9
|775.3
|Tata Steel
|1317
|-1.96
|1356.7
|1357.85
|1289.7
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4661
|-1.95
|4780
|4788.8
|4600
|Hero MotoCorp
|2762
|-1.92
|2835
|2835
|2725
|Bharti Airtel
|696.5
|-1.69
|710.95
|712.35
|689.2
