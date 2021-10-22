October 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Markets ended lower for the fourth day amid volatility on Friday, October 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 101.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 60,821.62. The Nifty 50 index manages to hold the 18,100-mark. The index declined 63.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 18,114.90. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC 2907 2.21 2858.8 2938.35 2856 Bajaj Auto 3869 1.71 3839.45 3910 3813.05 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2172.05 1.32 2154.9 2201.65 2122.75 Axis Bank 817.5 1.2 812 825 806.8 ONGC 156.5 0.97 157 158.35 154.5 IndusInd Bank 1194.9 0.89 1192.05 1204.7 1176.8 Titan 2415 0.81 2417.4 2494.95 2398 SBI Life 1165.1 0.59 1168 1171.8 1141.7 Bajaj Finserv 18676.85 0.52 18600 19250.55 18550 UltraTech Cement 7164.9 0.5 7158.75 7233 7100

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 471 -4.61 489 492 464.5 Coal India 175.75 -3.65 183.4 184.3 175.3 Tata Motors 490.6 -3.43 509.9 510.7 487.4 ITC 236.5 -3.35 244.7 245.8 233.7 Tata Consumer Products 792.4 -2.75 818.65 821.8 790 Divi's Laboratories 5058.2 -2.61 5239 5239 5050 Maruti Suzuki 7410 -2.18 7600 7625 7386.55 NTPC 144.7 -2.16 147.85 148.1 144 Adani Ports 763 -2.1 780.3 787.3 753.9 Eicher Motors 2608.95 -2.04 2692 2692 2600.8



