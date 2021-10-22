October 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 101.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 60,821.62.
- The Nifty 50 index manages to hold the 18,100-mark.
Markets ended lower for the fourth day amid volatility on Friday, October 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 101.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 60,821.62. The Nifty 50 index manages to hold the 18,100-mark. The index declined 63.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 18,114.90. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC
|2907
|2.21
|2858.8
|2938.35
|2856
|Bajaj Auto
|3869
|1.71
|3839.45
|3910
|3813.05
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2172.05
|1.32
|2154.9
|2201.65
|2122.75
|Axis Bank
|817.5
|1.2
|812
|825
|806.8
|ONGC
|156.5
|0.97
|157
|158.35
|154.5
|IndusInd Bank
|1194.9
|0.89
|1192.05
|1204.7
|1176.8
|Titan
|2415
|0.81
|2417.4
|2494.95
|2398
|SBI Life
|1165.1
|0.59
|1168
|1171.8
|1141.7
|Bajaj Finserv
|18676.85
|0.52
|18600
|19250.55
|18550
|UltraTech Cement
|7164.9
|0.5
|7158.75
|7233
|7100
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|471
|-4.61
|489
|492
|464.5
|Coal India
|175.75
|-3.65
|183.4
|184.3
|175.3
|Tata Motors
|490.6
|-3.43
|509.9
|510.7
|487.4
|ITC
|236.5
|-3.35
|244.7
|245.8
|233.7
|Tata Consumer Products
|792.4
|-2.75
|818.65
|821.8
|790
|Divi's Laboratories
|5058.2
|-2.61
|5239
|5239
|5050
|Maruti Suzuki
|7410
|-2.18
|7600
|7625
|7386.55
|NTPC
|144.7
|-2.16
|147.85
|148.1
|144
|Adani Ports
|763
|-2.1
|780.3
|787.3
|753.9
|Eicher Motors
|2608.95
|-2.04
|2692
|2692
|2600.8
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story