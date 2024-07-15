OI bases widening across the board

The derivatives segment recorded spurt in Open Interest (OI) across all the major indices on NSE as OI rose 27.30 per cent in Nifty,17.16 per cent in Bank Nifty, 56.90 per cent in MidcapNifty, 42.40 per cent in FinNifty. The latest options data on NSE holds the highest Call OI base at 25,000CE for a third consecutive week, while the support level remains at 24,000PE for two weeks in a row.

The 25,000CE has highest Call OI followed by 24,700/ 24,800/ 24,900/ 25,100/ 25,200/25,500/ 26,200 strikes, while 24,700/ 24,600/ 24,900/25,000/ 25,200/ 25,050/ 25,200 strikes. Marginal fall in Call OI is visible at ITM strikes 24,400 onwards.

And on the Put side, the maximum Put OI is seen at 24,000PE followed by 24,400/ 24,500/ 23,700/ 23,500/ 23,300/ 23,800/ 24,600 strikes. Further, 24,400/24,500/23,000/ 23,300/23,700 strikes recorded reasonable addition of Put OI.

Dhirender Singh Bisht, associate vice-president (technical research) at SMC Global Securities Ltd, said: “In the derivatives market, Nifty options indicated the highest Call Open Interest at the 25,000 and 24,900 strikes, while the highest Put Open Interest observed at the 24,400 and 24,000 strikes.”

“Last week, NSE Nifty index surged to an all-time high, driven by strong Q1 results from IT companies, outpacing the Bank Nifty as the benchmark index climbed over half a percent, while the banking index dipped by more than 0.7 per cent on a weekly basis. Major gainers were IT, oil & gas, and FMCG stocks, whereas PSU banks, metal, and realty stocks were among the losers,” added Bisht.

BSE Sensex closed the week ended July 12, 2024, at 80,519.34 points, a net surge of 522.74 points or 0.65 per cent, from the previous week’s (July 5) closing of 79,996.60 points. For the week, NSE Nifty also rose by 178.30 points or 0.73 per cent to 24,502.15 points from 24,323.85 points a week ago.

Bisht forecasts: “It is expected that the bullish momentum is likely to continue in upcoming sessions. Traders are advised to utilize dips to initiate new long positions, particularly as long as Nifty remains above the 24,200 levels.”