NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn't kidnapped: Kota police
BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
Flanked by CM & Dy CM, BJP's Rajesh Mishra files nomination from MP's Sidhi
RBI directs all Agency Banks to remain open on March 31
New Delhi: Siddhartha Khemka, Head Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Wednesday said that the markets are expected to remain in consolidation mode and will keenly track the US Fed commentary which would provide direction on its future rate action.
He said that Nifty traded in a range and closed with marginal gains of 22 points at 21839 levels.
“The broader market ended flat, while sector-wise it was a mixed bag. Oil & Gas, Realty, and FMCG were major gainers. Oil & Gas index rose to 1.3 per cent as crude oil price surged to a 5-month high at $87/bbl,” he said.
On the global front, England’s inflation cooled to 3.4 per cent for February, a day ahead of its central bank’s monetary policy meeting. Also, China’s central banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting tonight where the central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory.
“Asian shares closed mostly higher while European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors awaited the latest signals from the Federal Reserve,” he said.