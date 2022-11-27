'Old gold' exchange offer from GRT

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, one of India's largest Jewellery house that offers traditional and contemporary jewellery in gold, diamond, silver, platinum and gemstones, has introduced 'Swarna Avatharam' a new offer which gives customers an extra benefit on exchange of their old gold. According to the company, customers can get Rs 50 extra for every gram of old gold they exchange.

GR Anand Ananthapadmanaban, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: "We, at GRT Jewellers, give much importance to happiness and satisfaction of our customers and hence we aim to introduce a wide range of designs and best of offers. We hope our customers will make the most of this offer and will exchange their old gold for latest design of their choice."

"Just like our customers we too are excited to introduce the 'Swarna Avatharam' offer along with a great line-up of new collections that will add charm to the festive season," added GR Radhakrishnan of GRT Jewellers.