OnePlus launches Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with 50MP camera in India

New Delhi : Global technology brand OnePlus on Monday launched the new Nord CE4 Lite 5G, with a 50MP main camera, in India.



The device comes available in three colourways -- Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange and in two variants -- 8GB+128GB at Rs 19,999 and 8GB+256GB at Rs 22,999.

It will be available for purchase starting June 27 on the company's official website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma & other offline partner stores.

"With long-lasting battery life, exceptional fast charging, a captivating display, and outstanding photography capabilities, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite brings users OnePlus’ iconic flagship-level fast and long-lasting experience all at an unbeatable price," Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. It also features a 5,500mAh High-capacity Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging, Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, and Aqua Touch.



In addition, the company mentioned that the smartphone supports 2x In-sensor zoom by cropping the 50MP LYT-600 main camera sensor to capture details in natural landscapes with enhanced clarity and precision.