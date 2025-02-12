ONGC, Tata Power Renewable sign MoU to boost battery energy storage

New Delhi: India's energy Maharatna, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to explore new opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) sector.

TPREL is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited. The agreement was signed during the third edition of India Energy Week 2025.

This collaboration will focus on several key areas, including large-scale energy storage systems, grid stabilisation, renewable energy integration, hybrid energy solutions, industrial and commercial storage applications, microgrids, backup power solutions, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Both companies aim to use their expertise to drive innovation and growth in the energy storage sector.

"As India transitions towards a sustainable energy future, ONGC remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives,” Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC, stated.

He further added that this collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited represents a strategic step towards strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are vital for grid stability and renewable energy adoption.

“By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition and long-term energy security,” Singh mentioned.

"Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a crucial role in strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals,” Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director, TPREL said.

He added that together with ONGC, we aim to develop innovative storage solutions that will pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future.

This partnership also aligns with India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030.

Meanwhile, TPREL successfully commissioned India’s largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project -- a 100 MW Solar PV plant with 120 MWh Utility-Scale BESS at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.