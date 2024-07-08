Options data holds undercurrent bullish bias

The highest Call OI base is holding resistance level at 25,000CE for a second consecutive week, while the support level rose by 1,000 points to 24,000PE as per the latest options data on NSE after Friday session.

The 25,000CE has the highest Call OI followed by OTM strikes in the 24,400-26,00 range. Call ITM strikes from 24,300CE till 24,000CE recorded moderate Call OI, while 24,200/ 24,600/ 25,000/ 24,600/ 24,800/ 25,000/ 25,200 strikes added moderate Call OI. Coming to the Put side, maximum Put OI is seen at 24,000PE followed by 24,300/ 24,200/ 23,800/ 23,600/ 24,250/ 23,000/ 22,500s strikes. Further, 23,500/ 23,600/ 23,400/ 23,500/ 23,800 strikes witnessed reasonable addition of Put OI.

Dhirender Singh Bisht, associate vice-president (technical research) at SMC Global Securities Ltd, said: “In the derivatives market segment, Nifty options showed the highest Call Open Interest at the 25,000 and 24,500 strikes, while the highest Put Open Interest was observed at the 24,000 and 24,200 strikes. For the Bank Nifty, the highest Call Open Interest was observed at the 53,000 and 54,000 strikes, while on the put side, the highest Open Interest was at the 52,500 and 52,000 strikes.”

Higher Call writing is visible at OTM Call strikes compared to Put strikes. And it’s pointing to some pressure at higher levels. Highest Put base at 24,000 strike may restrict immediate downsides. Hence, a move below 23,800 may trigger further weakness in the markets. On the higher side, the Call base placed at 24500 is likely to act as a major hurdle in the weekly settlement.

“Last week, NSE Nifty index reached a record high and closed with a weekly gain of over one per cent, while Bank Nifty rose by more than 0.5 per cent and underperformed. Bank Nifty back to crack down in HDFC Bank after Q1 result declaration. Major gainers were IT, pharma, and midcap stocks, while PSU banks lagged behind,” observed Bisht.

BSE Sensex closed the week ended July 5, 2024, at 79,996.60 points, a net surge of 963.87 points or 1.21 per cent, from the previous week’s (June 28) closing of 79,032.73 points. For the week, NSE Nifty also rose by 313.25 points or 1.30 per cent to 24,323.85 points from 24,010.60 points a week ago.

Bisht forecasts: “It is expected that Bullish momentum is likely to carry in upcoming sessions as well and traders should

use dips to create fresh longs as far Nifty hold above 24,000 level.”