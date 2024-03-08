Live
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K
- Aim to develop highly skilled workforce
Just In
Oravel Stays unveils premium hotels under ‘Palette’ brand
New Delhi: Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Thursday announced its plans to launch self-operated premium hotels under...
New Delhi: Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Thursday announced its plans to launch self-operated premium hotels under the Palette brand, beginning with Morbi in Gujarat.
As part of a pilot programme, Oravel Stays had earlier launched Palette with 10 hotels in cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bengaluru. "To ensure enhanced guest experience and service delivery, the company will take direct operational control of select Palette hotels in high-growth and promising locations. Oravel Stays intends to open 12 additional self-operated Palette hotels by the end of the year," it stated. Further, it said the 48-room premium hotel in Morbi aims to cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation amidst the region's booming economic scene.