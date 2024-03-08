  • Menu
Oravel Stays unveils premium hotels under ‘Palette’ brand

New Delhi: Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Thursday announced its plans to launch self-operated premium hotels under the Palette brand, beginning with Morbi in Gujarat.

As part of a pilot programme, Oravel Stays had earlier launched Palette with 10 hotels in cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bengaluru. "To ensure enhanced guest experience and service delivery, the company will take direct operational control of select Palette hotels in high-growth and promising locations. Oravel Stays intends to open 12 additional self-operated Palette hotels by the end of the year," it stated. Further, it said the 48-room premium hotel in Morbi aims to cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation amidst the region's booming economic scene.

