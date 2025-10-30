Orkla India IPO Subscribed 2.7 Times on Strong Investor Demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India got a strong response from investors.

By 5 p.m. on 30 October 2025, the issue received bids for 4.32 crore shares, while only 1.59 crore shares were available. This means the IPO was subscribed 2.7 times, according to stock exchange data.

IPO Details

Open date: 29 October 2025

Close date: 31 October 2025

Price band: ₹695 to ₹730 per share

Lot size: Minimum 20 shares and in multiples of 20

The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares, worth about ₹1,667 crore.

The shares are being sold by Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran.

Promoters

The company’s promoters are Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific.

They currently own 90% of the company’s shares, which will come down to around 75% after the IPO.

About Orkla India

Orkla India was founded in 1996.

It makes a wide range of food products, such as spices, ready mixes, snacks, beverages, and desserts.

The company is a part of Orkla ASA, a Norway-based group with more than 370 years of business history.

In the first quarter of FY2026:

Spices made up 66.3% of total sales.

Ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods made up 33.7%.

Popular products include Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix.

Anchor Investors

Before the IPO opened, on 28 October 2025, Orkla India raised ₹499 crore from 30 anchor investors.

They bought 68.43 lakh shares at ₹730 each.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ending 30 June 2025, Orkla India reported:

Net profit: ₹78.92 crore

Revenue: ₹597 crore