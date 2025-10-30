Live
Orkla India IPO Subscribed 2.7 Times on Strong Investor Demand
Orkla India’s ₹1,667 crore IPO was subscribed 2.7 times by October 30, 2025. The offer, priced between ₹695–₹730 per share, received bids for 4.32 crore shares against 1.59 crore available, showing strong investor interest.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India got a strong response from investors.
By 5 p.m. on 30 October 2025, the issue received bids for 4.32 crore shares, while only 1.59 crore shares were available. This means the IPO was subscribed 2.7 times, according to stock exchange data.
IPO Details
Open date: 29 October 2025
Close date: 31 October 2025
Price band: ₹695 to ₹730 per share
Lot size: Minimum 20 shares and in multiples of 20
The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares, worth about ₹1,667 crore.
The shares are being sold by Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran.
Promoters
The company’s promoters are Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific.
They currently own 90% of the company’s shares, which will come down to around 75% after the IPO.
About Orkla India
Orkla India was founded in 1996.
It makes a wide range of food products, such as spices, ready mixes, snacks, beverages, and desserts.
The company is a part of Orkla ASA, a Norway-based group with more than 370 years of business history.
In the first quarter of FY2026:
Spices made up 66.3% of total sales.
Ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods made up 33.7%.
Popular products include Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix.
Anchor Investors
Before the IPO opened, on 28 October 2025, Orkla India raised ₹499 crore from 30 anchor investors.
They bought 68.43 lakh shares at ₹730 each.
Financial Performance
For the quarter ending 30 June 2025, Orkla India reported:
Net profit: ₹78.92 crore
Revenue: ₹597 crore