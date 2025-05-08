OTS Advertising MD gets award

Hyderabad: Venkat Jagdish Nalluri, Managing Director of OTS Advertising Pvt Ltd, has been conferred the Legendary Award at the Hybiz TV Media Awards 2025. It’s recognition for his outstanding contribution to the media and advertising industry. The award was presented by Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation, Government of Telangana. Venkat Jagdish, said: “It is an honour to receive this award from Hybiz TV. This recognition belongs as much to my team at OTS as it does to me. We remaincommitted to using media as a force for progress, awareness, and transformation.”

The Hybiz TV Media Awards celebrates the excellence and innovation in media, recognizing individuals, who have made significant and lasting contributions to the field.