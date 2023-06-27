  • Menu
Over 1 cr ITRs filed this year, I-T Dept urges taxpayers to keep up momentum

New Delhi: With the last date for filing annual returns approaching, the Income Tax (I-T) Department said that more than one crore ITRs have been filed till June 26, compared to the one crore ITRs filed till July 8 last year.

In a Twitter post, the Department has urged taxpayers to file the returns at the earliest.

"We appreciate our taxpayers for early filing of ITRs! Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till 26th June this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till 8th of July last year. The 1 crore milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to corresponding period in the preceding year," the department tweeted.

"The Department reiterates its commitment to enhance taxpayer facilitation and ease of filing. We also urge our taxpayers to keep up the momentum and file their ITRs early so as to avoid last minute rush."

The last date of filing returns is July 31.

