Paper makers will focus on cleantech: IPMA chief

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of PaperTech, which was inaugurated here on Tuesday,primarily focused on the paper industry's continuous efforts to reduce carbon footprint through clean and green technologies.The event was organised by Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The event, themed "Make Indian Pulp & Paper Industry World Class," brought together key stakeholders from the paper industry to discuss advancements in sustainability, technology, and environmental performance. Pawan Agarwal, president of The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), highlighted the evolution of the industry over the last 18 years, noting that PaperTech has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s progress. "The Indian paper industry has undergone momentous changes, taking landmark initiatives in renewable raw material sourcing, offering eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, and adopting processes with minimal environmental footprints," Agarwal remarked.