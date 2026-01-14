Passenger vehicle dispatches highest in 2025

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers raced to the highest ever sales mark in a calendar year in 2025 as a reduction in prices due to GST reforms led to robust sales in the festive season, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

The overall passenger vehicle wholesales jumped 5 per cent year-on-year to 44,89,717 lakh units last year as compared with 42,74,793 units in the 2024 calendar year. Utility vehicle dispatches stood at 29,54,279 units last year, up 7 per cent as compared with 27,49,932 units in 2024.

Passenger car wholesales saw a marginal increase at 13,79,884 units, while van dispatches rose 1 per cent last year as compared to the 2024 calendar year. Three-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments also witnessed highest ever dispatched in a calendar year in 2025.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose to 7,88,429 units last year, up 8 per cent as compared to 7,28,670 units in 2024. Similarly, commercial vehicle dispatches stood at 10,27,877 units, up 8 per cent against 9,54,051 units in the 2024 calendar year. Two-wheeler sales stood at 2,05,00,639 units last year, up 5 per cent as compared with 1,95,43,093 units in 2024. "2025 has been a landmark year for the Indian auto industry.