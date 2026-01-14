  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Passenger vehicle dispatches highest in 2025

  • Created On:  14 Jan 2026 8:59 AM IST
Passenger vehicle dispatches highest in 2025
X

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers raced to the highest ever sales mark in a calendar year in 2025 as a reduction in prices due to GST reforms led to robust sales in the festive season, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

The overall passenger vehicle wholesales jumped 5 per cent year-on-year to 44,89,717 lakh units last year as compared with 42,74,793 units in the 2024 calendar year. Utility vehicle dispatches stood at 29,54,279 units last year, up 7 per cent as compared with 27,49,932 units in 2024.

Passenger car wholesales saw a marginal increase at 13,79,884 units, while van dispatches rose 1 per cent last year as compared to the 2024 calendar year. Three-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments also witnessed highest ever dispatched in a calendar year in 2025.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose to 7,88,429 units last year, up 8 per cent as compared to 7,28,670 units in 2024. Similarly, commercial vehicle dispatches stood at 10,27,877 units, up 8 per cent against 9,54,051 units in the 2024 calendar year. Two-wheeler sales stood at 2,05,00,639 units last year, up 5 per cent as compared with 1,95,43,093 units in 2024. "2025 has been a landmark year for the Indian auto industry.

Tags

Indian automobile salesPassenger vehiclewholesales growthGST reformsauto sectorSIAM salesTwo-wheeler and commercial vehicle
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Bharath hands over TIDCO house allotment letters to beneficiaries

    Bharath hands over TIDCO house allotment letters to beneficiaries

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X