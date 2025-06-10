Patented Natural Cure for Chronic Fungal Infections Launches in India as Monsoon Season Begins — Ethniq’s Skin Revive

As India enters peak season for fungal infections, a breakthrough in natural medicine is making headlines: Skin Revive, a patented, steroid-free cure for chronic fungal skin infections, developed by Ethniq- a next-generation wellness brand blending food-based tradition with scientific validation.

The innovation comes at a crucial time. According to the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), fungal infections such as dermatophytosis affect up to 61% of the population in some Indian states, with cases surging during the humid monsoon months. Yet conventional treatments often rely on steroid-laden creams that risk relapse and drug resistance — a growing concern among dermatologists.

Skin Revive took a different path. The formula, granted patent in India and internationally , for its unique composition and mode of action, combines almond extract, coconut oil, eucalyptus oil, and chamomile — processed through special temperature and pressure extraction methods preserves full therapeutic potency. Clinical trials registered with CTRI have demonstrated over 90% efficacy.

This is the first time a truly patented natural cure for fungal skin infections has been brought to market,” said Tajinder Virk, Co-founder of Ethniq. “We built Ethniq to deliver solutions where conventional medicine were not fully effective — by combining the wisdom of food-based remedies with rigorous clinical science. Skin Revive is our first proof point — and only the beginning.” At its core, Ethniq was founded to bridge India’s ancient food-based healing traditions with modern clinical science, creating natural remedies that are both effective and transparent. The brand is committed to pioneering wellness solutions rooted in nature, backed by rigorous research, and designed for today’s health challenges.Developed by Dr. Sunita Kumari, one of the inventors named on the patent, Skin Revive is AYUSH-certified, GMP-manufactured, and tested for broad-spectrum fungal resistance. Unlike standard antifungals that often mask symptoms, it aims to eliminate the root cause of fungal overgrowth without the risks associated with steroids.Our clinical results show clear, sustained improvement in cases that had failed on conventional therapies,” said Dr. Sunita.Ethniq was founded by Tajinder Virk, Dr. Rajoria, and Dr. Ankit Vatsyayan to apply scientific rigor to India’s rich traditions of food-based healing. Skin Revive is the brand’s debut product, with additional innovations in the pipeline.Available in 10ml and 30ml formats, Skin Revive offers a patented, clinically proven option for those seeking an effective, natural solution to chronic fungal skin infections — a condition becoming harder to treat as drug resistance spreads across India. With a strong clinical foundation and a pipeline of innovations in development, Ethniq aims to redefine wellness in India — one proven remedy at a time.