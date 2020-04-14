Pending CGST refunds will be cleared by April 30

Hyderabad: Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) refunds during lockdown period are being attended by the departmental officials and the pending refunds will be cleared before April 30, 2020, said MRR Reddy, Commissioner of Central Tax, Secunderabad GST Commissionerate.

He made this comments during a webinar on organized by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Monday.

"Central CGST officials are working in close co-ordination with State police to iron out any logistic problems faced by the exporters/importers.

GST-Customs helpdesk has been set up in the Hyderabad GST & Customs Zone for trade facilitation and to reach out to taxpayers," he further said.

With the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) had issued a number of notifications as a relief measure including extension of deadline for the filing of Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the months of March, April and May of the current year, extension of validity period for E-way bills (EWB), Reddy added.