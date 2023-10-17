Perfios makes 62 employees millionaires after ESOP buyback worth Rs 154 cr

Bengaluru: B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios on Tuesday announced an ESOP buyback of equity shares worth Rs 154 crore from its 135 employees, making 62 staff members millionaires.

Among the beneficiaries of the buyback are 80 women employees. Additionally, 98 employees are under 30 years, while 152 fall within the 30 to 40-year age bracket, the company said in a statement.

“It's gratifying to see the Perfios Millionaire Club grow and thrive along with the company’s growth. The buy-back reaffirms our dedication to placing our employees first and fostering a work environment where everyone can excel,” said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios.

Notably, some of the longest-serving employees, including those from both core and non-core functions like administrative and data processing teams, have received a remarkable 30-fold increase in their earnings.

“This isn't a new concept for us; it's a practice we've embraced for years. This latest round of ESOP payout is just another validation of our unwavering commitment to our employees' success and prosperity,” said V.R. Govindarajan, Co-Founder and Chairman.

Perfios has set an ambitious goal of doubling their revenue growth by the close of this financial year as they bolster their presence in MENA and SEA countries and expand to North America and Europe.

With the recent fundraise of $229 Million from Kedaara Capital, Perfios plans to fuel their global expansion and invest in new age technology to enhance its comprehensive stack of decision analytics SaaS products to solve the end-to-end customer journey across the BFSI sector.

Founded in 2008, Bengaluru-headquartered Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the banking, financial services and insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering more than 1,000 financial institutions.