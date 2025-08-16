  • Menu
Personiks, Cocoona hold SAFEPLAST 2025

Hyderabad: Personiks, in collaboration with Cocoona Aesthetics Academy, successfully hosted SAFEPLAST 2025, India’s first dedicated conference focused exclusively on “Mastering Safety in Aesthetic Medicine.” The two-day event brought together more than 15 of the nation’s leading experts, offering cutting-edge knowledge, protocols, and best practices aimed at minimising complications and significantly improving patient outcomes in aesthetic care.

Founded and organised by Dr Sanjay Parashar, consultant plastic surgeon & educator at Cocoona Clinic, Dubai, and Dr Guru Karna Vemula, MD (Personiks), senior cosmetic and plastic surgeon, the event marked a milestone in advancing patient safety and excellence in aesthetic medicine.

Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, the conference highlighted evidence-based safety protocols, early detection of complications, and a culture of prevention and shared learning within the aesthetic medical community.

The event featured lineup of expert speakers, including Dr Venkat Ramakrishnan, Dr Sudhakar Prasad, Dr Milind Wagh, Dr Venkata Ramana, Dr Ashish Davalbhakta, Dr Rajat Gupta, Dr Adhish Basu, Dr Rajesh Vasu, Dr Priti Shukla among others.

