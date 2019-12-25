Petrol and Diesel prices remain steady on Wednesday, December 25

Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable on a festive day. The price of petrol in Hyderabad remained stable at Rs 79.42 per litre on Wednesday while also followed the same trend with steady at Rs 73.10. On the other hand, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol and diesel prices are stable at Rs.78.98 and Rs 72.36. The prices are similar in Vijayawada with prices at Rs.78.61 and Rs 72.02.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital of Delhi. Petrol prices continue to be steady at Rs. 74.63 Diesel prices are stable at Rs 66.99. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.80.29. Diesel prices continue to stabilize at Rs.70.28.

Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.