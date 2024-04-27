"Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar Program Organized in Narasapuram Constituency by Janasena, TDP and BJP Parties"

Narasapuram Constituency saw a gathering of political leaders and activists as the Janasena Party MLA candidate Bommidi Nayakar, along with their family members, and the Constituency TDP in-charge Pothuri Ramaraju and BJP in-charge Mekala Satish came together to organize the "Mana Mana Nayakkar" program in the 21st Ward of Narasapuram town.





The event was attended by a host of notable personalities including Jakkam Babji, Kotipalli Venkateswara Rao, Jakkam Srimannarayana, Bandela Ravindrababu, Kollu Peddiraju, Puli Bhujangarao, Jana Rambabu, Moka Anjibabu, and many others. The gathering also included leaders, activists, Janasainikus, and heroic women from the Janasena, TDP, and BJP parties.



The program aimed to bring together the various political factions in the constituency and highlight the unity and solidarity among the parties. The participants engaged in discussions and shared their ideas and visions for the development of Narasapuram Constituency.

Overall, the "Mana Mana Nayakkar" program was a successful and collaborative effort by the Janasena, TDP, and BJP parties to strengthen their presence in the constituency and work towards a common goal of progress and prosperity for the region.

