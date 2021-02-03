Petrol and diesel prices remains stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 03 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 03 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Wednesday. The state-run oil companies have hiked the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 86.30 and diesel price at Rs. 76.48. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 89.77 and diesel at Rs. 83.46.





City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 89.77 Rs. 83.46 Delhi Rs. 86.30 Rs. 76.48 Chennai Rs. 88.82 Rs. 81.71 Mumbai Rs. 92.86 Rs. 83.30

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 88.82 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 81.71. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 92.86 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 83.30.