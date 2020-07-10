Petrol and diesel prices today remain unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, 10 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 10 July 2020: Petrol and Diesel prices remain unchanged in metros on Friday. The prices have been stable at four major cities for the last eleven days. However, there are changes in prices at various other cities across the country.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.49 and diesel at Rs. 78.92. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 80.78

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.71 per liter with 8 paise hike whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 77.91 per litre.

The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs.79.05.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 78.92 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 80.53 Chennai Rs. 83.63 Rs. 77.91 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 79.05



