Live
- Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
- Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
- Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn
- Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
- Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh
- Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing
- Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench
- Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says he is with BJP
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 18 May 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 18 May 2023: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 18 May 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89