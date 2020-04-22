Petrol, diesel prices today remain stable at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 22 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 22 April 2020: The fuel prices have remained stable at all metro cities. Despite the crude oil price in the international market went down, the government is India has not decreased the price instead raised the VAT on the fuel rates. In Hyderabad, petrol per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 while diesel is charged at Rs. 67.82 per litre. While in Delhi, Petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel price at Rs.62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre.

In Chennai, the prices have seen a sharp surge of 7 paise per litre of petrol, which is recorded at Rs. 72.35 per litre and the diesel also seen a hike of six paise to Rs. 65.77.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.







