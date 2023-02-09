Pioneering next-gen technologies

Hyderabad: TCS Communications Media and Technology (CMT) Business Group has partnered with the market leaders across the semiconductor, network technology, electronics manufacturers, media and communications service providers. These companies are at the forefront of technology innovation across industry sectors.

TCS is playing a pivotal role in co-creating the digital technologies that are the shaping the digital futures. Automotive majors are coming together to build secure, sustainable, and personalised electric vehicles (EVs) using futuristic technologies. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)and component suppliers must innovate and adapt to transition from hardware to software-defined vehicles.

TCS Automotive Engineering Services offers a wide spectrum of automotive engineering solutions in autonomous driving, connected services, infotainment, electrification, and next-generation electrical and electronics (EE) architecture. The solutions focus on adaptive AUTOSAR, over-the-air (OTA), remote diagnostics, functional safety, cyber security, and system engineering.

"Car manufacturers and component suppliers across the globe can leverage TCS' expertise in digital technologies that include 5G connectivity, analytics, cloud and IoT, to build and deploy safe, secure, sustainable, and personalised automotive solutions utilising Business 4.0 and SBWS frameworks," said ReguAyyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering unit at TCS.

Showcasing silicon engineering products, Prasad Patchigolla, CTO, CMT Business Group at TCS, said: "We have built extensive expertise in Heterogeneous Computing that leverages existing and new computational technologies such as CPU, GPU, FPGA, and Neuromorphic Computing. We are co-creating the required ecosystem to achieve optimal results."